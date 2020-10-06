Soccer
The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are nearing the end of their regular season and will both face conference opponent Sugar-Salem on Oct 7 away. Sugar is the only team the boys have lost to so far this season. The girls took down South Fremont 7-1 on Sept. 30 and both teams beat Aberdeen away last Saturday, with the boys scoring 13-1 and the girls notching a similarly high score of 8-0.
The first game of the district soccer tournament will be played on Oct. 12. The district championship game will be on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Teton will host both the girls and boys games. Game times are still TBD, but most likely they will be 2:00 p.m. for the girls and 4:00 p.m. for the boys.
Football
The THS football team suffered a close loss in a low-scoring game away against Snake River that ended 7-12. The team will start playing conference opponents this week as it faces Sugar-Salem away this Friday.
Volleyball
The volleyball team is also in the midst of playing its conference opponents to round out the regular season; the girls will play Sugar-Salem at home on Oct. 7 and South Fremont at home on Oct. 13.