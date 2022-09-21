THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
#32 Ty Brown congratulates #12 Thomas Heuseveldt after Heuseveldt scores his second receiving touchdown of the game.
It was homecoming week at Teton High, and unlike last year, the festivities were capped by a no-doubt-about-it beatdown of Salmon High at Mark Huntsman Field.
The cold and rain of Friday morning’s homecoming parade was replaced with clear skies and perfect temperatures by the time an Air Idaho helicopter delivered the game ball to Teton head coach David Joyce.
THS received the opening kick and never looked back. Teton’s first drive, a 64-yard, 10-play possession, ended in the endzone after a 30-yard passing TD thrown by QB Jack Nelson and caught by wideout Thomas Heuseveldt.
Teton would get the ball right back after Salmon fumbled the ball on their first play from scrimmage, with the T ‘Wolves recovering the fumble 19 yards from the endzone. Nelson would connect with Ashton Gunther on a short screen pass for his second passing TD less than four minutes into the game.
A crowd aptly sized for the occasion was just getting warmed up, much like the Timberwolves on the field. The game would eventually end with a couple rows of bleachers bent and broken underneath the feet of the THS student section.
Salmon’s second offensive effort ended in a punt, and the ensuing Teton possession would go 65 yards and be capped by another Nelson TD toss, this time back to Thomas Heuseveldt, whose spin move to evade defenders brought him into the endzone.
Salmon’s next set of downs brought a 3rd down interception, and on the next play, Nelson threw the best passing TD of the bunch with a 45-yard dime to wideout Ty Brown. It was 28-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.
Ashton Gunther tacked on a scintillating 45-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-0, senior Jarom Heuseveldt would return an interception to the house to go up 42-0, and Thomas Heuseveldt would catch his third TD to lead Teton into the half up 49-0.
With loud applause from the crowd, THS homecoming royalty was introduced. The freshman attendants were Emily Braman, escorted by Joe Joyce, sophomore Teppei Noda escorted Ava Marshall, and the junior attendants were Robbie McCashland and Melina Orlando.
Seniors Josh Kearsley and Lily Wilcox preceded Homecoming King and Queen Ashton Gunther and Sophie Marshall.
With the homecoming festivities wrapped up, Teton would score one more touchdown shortly into the 3rd quarter to finalize a 55-0 drubbing.
Teton’s undefeated record puts it in elite company; according to idahosports.com, the Timberwolves and conference opponent South Fremont are the first two teams in the state with a 5-0 season.