The Teton High School Featherette drill team: Back row (l to r): Caitlin Johnston, Ellie Rudolph, Emory Myler, Emily Knowles, Caysea Lerwill, Middle (l to r): Annie Ashton, Lily Birch, Abigail Penfold, Maddie Walters, Front (l to r): Kylie Hawkins, Hailey Chambers. Coaches, not pictured, are Rikki Beard and Whitney Milton. T

The Teton High Featherettes team recently qualified to take all of their routines (dance, military, and hip hop) to the state competition in Boise on March 21st! Individual winners included: in the Solo division, Lyrical — Lily Birch, 1st place; and Emily Knowles, 2nd place; in the Solo division, Jazz — Abigail Penfold, 1st place.A special congratulations to coach Rikki Beard for being awarded Coach of the Year for District 6! This is Beard’s second season coaching.

Senior Caysea Lerwill
Senior Emory Myler

