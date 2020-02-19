The Teton High Featherettes team recently qualified to take all of their routines (dance, military, and hip hop) to the state competition in Boise on March 21st! Individual winners included: in the Solo division, Lyrical — Lily Birch, 1st place; and Emily Knowles, 2nd place; in the Solo division, Jazz — Abigail Penfold, 1st place.A special congratulations to coach Rikki Beard for being awarded Coach of the Year for District 6! This is Beard’s second season coaching.
The Fabulous Featherettes make state
