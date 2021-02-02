After a tight game with third-ranked South Fremont Thursday, Sugar-Salem played a tight game with second-ranked Teton Saturday— their other district opponent. Teton is only trailing Snake River in state media polls; the state championship tournament will be held March 3-5 in Nampa.
The Timberwolves toppled the Diggers 50-44 in Sugar City on Jan. 30.
The two teams played a tight game throughout and were tied with minutes left in the fourth. A turnover and couple of missed free throws and before the Diggers knew it, the score and game clock forced them to foul.
Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman feels his team could have built a lead and then they wouldn’t have had to worry about Teton taking the momentum.
Teton will take on Sugar again next Wednesday, Feb. 10. The Timberwolves play South Fremont at home on Feb. 3 and away on Feb. 12 to finish out the regular season.
Girls’ District Tournament
The Lady Timberwolves played South Fremont at home on Monday to start off the three-team District 6 3A Mountain Rivers Conference tournament.
After a close four-point loss to South, the girls will play the loser of Tuesday’s South/Sugar match on Thursday away. The district champion will be crowned on Feb. 8 or 9. The Mountain Rivers District can send 1.25 teams to state, meaning the runner-up will have to win two state play-in games against District 4 and 5 teams in order to go to the tournament in Middleton on Feb. 17-19.