Every year, the Teton High cross country team picks a theme to guide the season. This year, the theme is “one head, one body, one mind.”
What that means in practical terms, Coach Mindy Kaufman explained, is that the team is focusing on being strong as individuals in order to be strong as a team. It’s fitting, because running often appears to be the most cerebral of high school athletics.
“We’re working on building ourselves up and bringing a positive attitude to the starting line and to practice,” Kaufman said. “In the past we’ve been really focused on fitness and neglected the mentality aspect, so this year we’re working on having a positive mindset around racing and workouts.”
Teton has 42 runners, slightly smaller than last year’s historically enormous team. While on the girls’ team, the top seven runners who score (or break ties, in the case of #6 and #7) have remained steady, there has been plenty of jostling on the boys’ side to determine who is holding those highest spots on the team.
“There’s a lot of change up from week to week, it keeps it competitive,” Kaufman said.
With eight seniors (Lindsey Simmons, Addison Hansen, Jenna Letham, Breah Hunter, Cole Pike, Jacob Allen, Oliver McKellar, and Porter Collins), it’s a young squad. What that means to Kaufman is that she can see the team’s potential not just this year but also down the line, through the next couple of years.
“We can actualize on our goals now but we’re also working toward being a strong team going forward, and that’s exciting,” she said.
A positive rule change at the state level means that all three of the strong teams in the Mountain Rivers District could qualify for the state championship in Lewiston on Oct. 29. In the past, only two teams from each district could qualify, which in the past has meant that even though Teton could have had a shot at a third or fourth place finish overall at state, they didn’t make the cut, because of how competitive South Fremont and Sugar-Salem are.
This season, though, Kaufman thinks that Teton has a good chance of winning the district meet. And for the first time in four years, it’ll be a home meet, at Targhee Village in Alta on Oct. 19, so local fans can come cheer on the Timberwolves.
“We’d love the support,” Kaufman said. “It makes a big difference.”
