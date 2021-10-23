The Teton High XC team might be the largest in the school's history, according to coaches Mindy Kaufman and Caleb Moosman. The team finished out its season with a strong run at the district meet on Oct. 20.
Teton runners enjoyed a surprisingly pleasant late-October afternoon at the Freeman Park in Idaho Falls as they competed against Sugar-Salem and South Fremont at the Mountain Rivers District championship meet.
"Our athletes raced strong knowing that South Fremont and Sugar were formidable opponents," Coach Mindy Kaufman said about the Oct. 20 meet. "We fought with everything we had that day—both the men's and women's teams gave Herculean efforts—but the other district teams took the win this time around."
Freshman Zane Lindquist led the boys' team with a tenth place finish and a time of 18:41, racing against a front pack comprised mostly of seniors; junior Jenna Letham broke the top ten in ninth place with senior Sara Bagley hot on her heels, crossing the line in tenth only two seconds behind Letham.
Unfortunately, it takes a top-seven finish to qualify individually for state, a requirement that gives Teton's coaches some frustration because the sternest competition is on the east side of Idaho, and Kaufman estimates that Bagley, Letham, and Lindquist would hold similar positions at the state meet.
Kaufman added that, regardless of state representation, growth during the season was continuous, both physically and emotionally.
"Since the Harriman Invitational, our athletes repeatedly put themselves on the line and raced fervently towards improvement," she said. "We have a tradition of reading off season and overall PRs at practice after every meet, and each time we acknowledge at least 85 percent of the team. We collectively felt success as a team in profound ways this season."
