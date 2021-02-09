Teton grapplers took fourth out of 24 teams at the Challis Invitational last weekend.
“It was a good showing from the kids,” Coach Jeff Wilkes said about Challis. “We don’t want to be peaking before state but we feel like we’re still on the upswing.”
Results from the meet included: Trey Klinger, 4th; Remy Baler, 2nd; Luisa Araujo, 3rd; Colton Egbert, 3rd; Jace Warsinske, 5th; Tucker Hill, 5th; Max Atchley, 3rd; Ryker Fullmer, 2nd; and Dawson Kaufman, 3rd.
The Timberwolves are going to Jackson on Wednesday to face Jackson Hole High, a team that Wilkes said is having a growth year, then on Thursday they’ll finish out their regular season with a dual against Sugar.
The district tournament will be held at South Fremont on Feb. 18. South has proven to be an even more formidable foe than Wilkes expected. “They’re looking like the favorite for district, for state. They just have so much depth. Our kids are sometimes even battling with their second string guys.”
Wilkes said the weight classes haven’t quite been finalized; with only two wrestlers per class per team allowed at district and state, some team members will have to wrestle off to determine the secondary position.
“The goal is for everyone to wrestle at district,” Wilkes said. “I’ve been really happy to see the progress and growth through the season. We try to teach them, we want to do our best but also rise to the occasion, and overcome adversity.”