Madison Invitational
Teams: 1. South Fremont 222 2. Star Valley 188.5 3. Blackfoot 150.5 4. Jerome 141.5 5. Century 120 6. Idaho Falls 112.5 7. Teton 96.5 8. Madison 93.5 9. Sugar-Salem 87.5 10. Mountain Home 74 11. Bonneville 73.5 12. Twin Falls 64 13. Skyline 45 14. Shelley 38 15. Rigby 18 16. Hillcrest 7 17. Jackson Hole 7 18. Burley 4.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
3rd Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home High School
4th Place - Levi Byrd of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby High School
6th Place - Mason Peck of Idaho Falls High School
106
1st Place - Russell Pyne of Century High School
2nd Place - Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home High School
3rd Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Teague Jensen of Madison High School
5th Place - Wyatt Lutes of Rigby High School
113
1st Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School
3rd Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley High School
4th Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Caleb Morrison of Star Valley High School
120
1st Place - Michael Ziniti of Jerome High School
2nd Place - David Green of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls High School
4th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School
5th Place - Bridger Smith of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School
126
1st Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls High School
2nd Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School
4th Place - Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School
5th Place - Peyton Andrews of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Gabe Wilcox of Madison High School
132
1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place - Aizik Hensley of Century High School
4th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Kaleb Fila of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Crew Searle of Skyline High School
138
1st Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School
3rd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Tucker Hill of Teton High School
5th Place - Winston Green of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar Salem High School
145
1st Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Jacob Guild of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Carlos Garcia of Mountain Home High School
6th Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont High School
152
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls High School
5th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome High School
6th Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison High School
160
1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Ryan Dunne of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School
4th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School
5th Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School
6th Place - Ben Hill of Shelley High School
170
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Joseph Thompson of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Brent Parkinson of Sugar Salem High School
6th Place - Seth Jacobson of Shelley High School
182
1st Place - Zachary Patterson of Star Valley High School
2nd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar Salem High School
4th Place - Max Clark of South Fremont High School
5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Brandon Beck of Star Valley High School
195
1st Place - Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley High School
2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls High School
3rd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison High School
4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome High School
5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
6th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont High School
220
1st Place - Kaleb Jordan of Century High School
2nd Place - Colby Coates of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Tayton Warnke of Madison High School
5th Place - Aiden Crook of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home High School
285
1st Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School
2nd Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
5th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome High School
6th Place - Baylee Carney of Twin Falls High School