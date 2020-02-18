Teton Wrestling Team

The 2019 Teton High School Wrestling team. Top row: Sam Rasmussen, James, Fullmer, Marco Tzompa and Hunter Black. Middle row: Reagan Dethardt, Alan Martinez, Jaydin Mason, Jake Marchant, Dawson Kaufman, Seth Coverett, Jackson Jordan, Kiowa Jeppesen, Manuel Tzompa and April Martinez. Front row: Ryley Matkin, Colton Egbert, Oscar Egbert, Remington Baler, Tucker Hill, Tyler Sachse, Treyton Klinger and Caleb Calderwood.

Missing from the photo: Oscer Egbert, Ardian Quezeda, Gavin Matkin, Gabren Ader, Zach Douglass, Emir Ortiz, Julian Velazquez, David Berry, Jair Adame, Dalton Lerwill, Josh Wright and Abram Gonzalez.

 Justin Smith for the Teton Valley News

South Fremont wrestling beat Teton 54-18 on Thursday, Feb. 13. Below are the results.

98: Remy Baler (TETO) over David Green (SOFR) (Dec 7-4) 106: Sione Tavarez (SOFR) over Sam Rasmussen (TETO) (Dec 8-7) 113: Tyler Sachse (TETO) over Mitchell Hansen (SOFR) (Fall 4:37) 120: Gustavo Carranza (SOFR) over Colton Egbert (TETO) (SV-1 9-7) 126: Kolby Clark (SOFR) over Tucker Hill (TETO) (MD 11-3) 132: Tuffy Briggs (SOFR) over Caleb Calderwood (TETO) (Fall 1:18) 138: Hunter Hobbs (SOFR) over Kiowa Jeppesen (TETO) (Fall 0:34) 145: Michael Ball (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 152: Jackson Coverley (SOFR) over Dalton Lerwill (TETO) (MD 14-6) 160: Tristan Olson (SOFR) over Hunter Black (TETO) (Fall 0:56) 170: Bo Ward (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 182: Josh Wright (TETO) over Justin Angell (SOFR) (Dec 6-1) 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 220: Marco Tzompa (TETO) over Antonio Ramirez (SOFR) (Fall 1:01) 285: Bryan Popocatl (SOFR) over Dawson Kaufman (TETO) (MD 14-4)

South Fremont, Teton and Sugar-Salem wrestlers will face off in their district tournament Thursday with the top three placers in each weight class being guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.