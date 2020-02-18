South Fremont wrestling beat Teton 54-18 on Thursday, Feb. 13. Below are the results.
98: Remy Baler (TETO) over David Green (SOFR) (Dec 7-4) 106: Sione Tavarez (SOFR) over Sam Rasmussen (TETO) (Dec 8-7) 113: Tyler Sachse (TETO) over Mitchell Hansen (SOFR) (Fall 4:37) 120: Gustavo Carranza (SOFR) over Colton Egbert (TETO) (SV-1 9-7) 126: Kolby Clark (SOFR) over Tucker Hill (TETO) (MD 11-3) 132: Tuffy Briggs (SOFR) over Caleb Calderwood (TETO) (Fall 1:18) 138: Hunter Hobbs (SOFR) over Kiowa Jeppesen (TETO) (Fall 0:34) 145: Michael Ball (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 152: Jackson Coverley (SOFR) over Dalton Lerwill (TETO) (MD 14-6) 160: Tristan Olson (SOFR) over Hunter Black (TETO) (Fall 0:56) 170: Bo Ward (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 182: Josh Wright (TETO) over Justin Angell (SOFR) (Dec 6-1) 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SOFR) over (TETO) (For.) 220: Marco Tzompa (TETO) over Antonio Ramirez (SOFR) (Fall 1:01) 285: Bryan Popocatl (SOFR) over Dawson Kaufman (TETO) (MD 14-4)
South Fremont, Teton and Sugar-Salem wrestlers will face off in their district tournament Thursday with the top three placers in each weight class being guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.
