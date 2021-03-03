Thirteen members of the Teton High wrestling team traveled to the state championship tournament in Nampa last weekend and nearly half came back with some kind of hardware from the event.
This year due to Covid precautions the meet was a single day of heated matches, rather than a two-day affair.
“That was pretty brutal,” Coach Jeff Wilkes said about the format. “You could tell by the last matches that they were pretty spent. At the state level the matches are tough no matter who they’re against, and to have four or six in a day is hard. If we had our choice we’d definitely go back to the two-day format.”
Freshmen Max Atchley (126) and Ryker Fullmer (145) both took 6th in their weight classes at their first high school state competition. Fullmer actually broke his collarbone in the first period of the semifinal match and kept wrestling through the second period before bowing out. His opponent was last year’s state champion, and Wilkes said it would have been a dogfight even if Fullmer hadn’t been injured.
“It was tough to see that missed opportunity but it was inspiring to see Ryker finish strong,” Wilkes said.
Sophomore Trey Klingler (98) took 5th and fellow 10th grader Remy Baler (106) took 2nd; both Baler and Klingler attended state in 2020, and last year Baler also found the podium with a 3rd place finish in the 98 pound class. This year he barely missed out on the championship title in the final bout with Grayson Williams of American Falls.
Seniors Colton Egbert (120) and Dawson Kaufman (285) each took 4th in their classes. In the last three years of state competition Egbert had lost in the consolation semifinals, better known as the blood round, and Kaufman lost the blood round last year. “They both finally pulled it out, their senior year,” Wilkes said. “They both got over the hump to get on the podium.”
Wilder Curren, Oscar Egbert, Zach Barclay, Jace Warsinske, Tucker Hill, Jair Adame, and Tevin Gray also represented Teton at state, and the team was accompanied by a passionate group of parents and supporters.
“Wrestling is a big tradition here,” Wilkes said. “We love it. It’s great to have that support for the wrestlers.”
He added that he was proud to watch the team come together and progress through the season.
“They’ve really matured, not just as wrestlers but as human beings.”