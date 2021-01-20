On Saturday, Jan. 16, freshman Ryker Fullmer became the third Teton High wrestler to ever claim a win at the highly competitive Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Skyline High in Idaho Falls.
The Tiger-Grizz meet is one of the largest meets in Idaho and many area wrestlers consider it the top meet of the season outside of the state competition. This year Teton placed 13th of the 25 participating teams, and Fullmer outwrestled boys from Fruitland, Snake River, and Century to make it to the final in the 138 weight class.
In the final match, Fullmer faced Tanner Hansen of American Falls. The first period ended 0-0. Hansen chose bottom to begin the second. Fullmer turned Hansen with a cradle for three, then directly went for a Guillotine move and pinned him. To make the win even more impressive, Fullmer was wrestling on a sprained ankle, having injured himself last Wednesday during double duals at home.
Only two other Teton wrestlers have laid claim to the Tiger-Grizz title: Jeff Reiley in 1984, and Ryker’s father James Fullmer in 1996.
Eight wrestlers represented Teton in the varsity meet. Sophomore Remy Baler took second overall in the 106 class after succumbing to Payton Hernandez of Columbia in the final match, and sophomore Jace Warsinske (126) took sixth.
The team’s next meet will be double duals in Marsh Valley on Jan. 20, then a tournament in Madison on Jan. 22 and 23.