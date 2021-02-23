When Sugar-Salem played Teton in the second round of the district tournament Wednesday, the Diggers lost by 24 points. Monday night played out far differently.
Sugar still lost (63-58), but they lost in overtime to the second-ranked team in Idaho's 3A division.
The two traded off going on runs throughout the night with Sugar making, perhaps, their most crucial run in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
After nearly taking the lead a few times, Sugar inbounded the ball to Crew Clark who knifed through the Teton defense for a bucket and drew a Teton foul. Clark hit the free throw to tie the game at 52.
After some missed free throws, a Teton ten-second violation and Teton steal the two teams headed to overtime tied at 52.
Teton went on a scoring run early in overtime and Sugar struggled to make shots.
Crew Clark hit a three off the dribble from the three feet beyond the arc to bring the Diggers within two with 5.8 seconds left on the clock.
Sugar fouled Teton to preserve time and Teton hit two free throws to all-but clinch the game.
With the win, Teton broke Sugar's two-year district title streak. Teton will play the winner of the a play in game between the first district second seed and the third district's third seed in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Diggers will need to play two games to get into the state tournament. They'll play the loser of Snake River and Marsh Valley's tie-breaker district title game Tuesday night.
TETON 63, SUGAR-SALEM 58
Teton: 16 15 12 9 11—63
Sugar-Salem:18 10 10 14 6—58
Teton: Hyrum Heuseveldt 5, Jarom Heuseveldt 21, Xander Vontz 8,Braxton Hess 2, Connor Kunz 7, Luke Thompson 11, Reid Nelson 9
Sugar-Salem: Crew Clark 17, Kyzon Garner 3, Porter Holt 2, Christian Gordon 6, Toby Pinnock 19, Ryken Clay 3, Kendle Harris 8