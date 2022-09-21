With a stacked roster and a new coach, the Teton High volleyball team is shaking out the kinks and developing a flow on the court this season.

This year the Timberwolves are led by Rachel Burnside, who is taking over as head coach from Deyshia Steketee, and Darlene Kunz. Burnside is a familiar face to several of the girls on the team; in 2019 she coached the eighth grade volleyball team to its first ever district championship title. She has a long history with local volleyball, coaching at the high school and then the middle school for a total of 12 years before taking a couple years off. And now she’s back.