THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
1 of 5
Teton junior Abbie Tibbitts spikes the ball back over to Snake River during a home game on Sept. 8.
With a stacked roster and a new coach, the Teton High volleyball team is shaking out the kinks and developing a flow on the court this season.
This year the Timberwolves are led by Rachel Burnside, who is taking over as head coach from Deyshia Steketee, and Darlene Kunz. Burnside is a familiar face to several of the girls on the team; in 2019 she coached the eighth grade volleyball team to its first ever district championship title. She has a long history with local volleyball, coaching at the high school and then the middle school for a total of 12 years before taking a couple years off. And now she’s back.
On Aug. 25, the girls notched a 3-1 win against North Fremont at home on Aug. 25, breaking a long losing streak with energy and enthusiasm. While they haven’t won a game since then, they’ve managed to claim a few successful sets over Butte, Jackson Hole, and North Fremont, a sign of progress for the team.
The team will have its first conference match-up on Sept. 29 at South Fremont. The girls play at home again on Oct. 4 against Sugar-Salem, one of the most formidable teams in the state.