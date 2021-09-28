While the Teton High varsity volleyball team hasn’t enjoyed a winning season in a few years, Coach Deyshia Steketee holds her players in high esteem as athletes and as people.
“It’s a fabulous group of girls,” she said. “They’re super talented and great athletes.”
The coach, now in her sixth year, said she can’t overstate how proud she is of the team’s tenacity and work ethic, even when facing players who devote their entire year to volleyball.
“It’s hard because we didn’t have a club team in the valley last year, and these are hardworking girls who have jobs and play other sports,” Steketee said. “To go to Jackson or Rexburg or Idaho Falls to play, it doesn’t fit for a lot of them. So when girls in other schools play year-round, the amount of touches they get on the ball makes a world of difference.”
Injuries, some of which have been season-ending, have plagued the team—at any given moment a few girls may be sidelined with a twisted ankle, shoulder pain, or a hurt wrist. This has caused the team to lose two of its four seniors, and other players had to sit out a few matches. Their teammates, however, rose to the challenge.
Team captain and senior Bayley Kunz, for example, took on setting with barely any experience when the dynamic Tibbitts sisters, Emma and Abbie, had to take some time off. Kunz and Rory Burnside manned the net, and Steketee said she appreciated their effort.
“They really stepped up this year and never hesitated. I’m really proud of this team—they’ve gone through a lot, and always have a willingness and enthusiasm to grow and learn.”
Steketee credited JV coach Darlene Kunz and new C-team coach Brittany Johnston as great partners and supporters on the court.
“Brittany is doing amazingly with her team, and coach Darlene is so dedicated to the program and wants success for these girls more than anything,” she said.
It’s been interesting facing teams multiple times this season with or without the full complement of healthy players, Steketee said. Jackson Hole High, for instance, “saw a night and day difference in terms of energy on the court,” between a rough first go on Sept. 4 and a rematch on Sept. 15.
District play begins this Thursday, Sept. 30 with a home game against South Fremont. With only two district opponents, both of whom are routinely ranked as top in the state, the Timberwolves find it challenging to claw their way out of third place.
“We make our own separate team goals,” Steketee said. “If the end result is a win, that’s awesome, but I also want them to learn skills and be great teammates. Sure, it’s more exciting and more fun to win, but in sports and in life, sometimes it’s about the lessons you learn.”