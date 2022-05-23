With a small but mighty team in Middleton at the Idaho Track & Field State Championships last weekend, Teton High scored more than its share of podiums and one Timberwolf, senior Kinley Brown, stood atop the box as the 3A 300 meter hurdles state champion.
Six athletes representing Teton High made it to the finals in their respective events. On the boys’ side, sophomore Tyson Brown took second in high jump and fourth in triple jump, senior CG Woiwode placed third in 800M, and junior Dason Morris took 11th in long jump. Led by Kinley, the girls’ team placed sixth overall. Junior Grace Zogg placed third in 100M hurdles and sixth in the 200M, and junior Jenna Letham took seventh in the 400M.
Kinley impressed with a fourth in the long jump, third in the triple jump, second in the 100M hurdles and first in the 300M hurdles. During her winning race, she jumped out to an early lead despite running in lane three. She then held on for a photo finish win, and set a new state record with 48.06.
“I’m a senior and it’s my last race,” Kinley told the Post Register after the event. “I was just thinking, ‘after this it’s over.’ I just wanted to give it everything I had so I wanted to start out super fast and get a good lead. Then I just tried to maintain that at the end and it worked in my favor.”