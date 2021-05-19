Last week on May 13-14, the Teton High track and field team competed at the Mountain Rivers District meet in Sugar City. While neither the boys’ team nor the girls’ team qualified for state as a whole, Teton will be sending nine athletes to the state meet this week.
THS junior Kinley Brown took first place in the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. Brown is no stranger to the state podium; in her freshman year she took fifth in both hurdles events.
Other district wins included Jessica Bixby’s first place in discus and John Woiwode’s first place in triple jump. Teton stacked the podiums in other events as well, particularly relays.
Here is the complete list of Teton’s state qualifiers:
• John Woiwode, senior
• Kinley Brown, junior
• Tyson Brown, freshman
• Jenna Letham, sophomore
• Sam Machen, sophomore
• Sara Bagley, junior
• Lance Safiran, senior
• Jessica Bixby, senior
• Grace Zogg, sophomore
The state meet will be held on May 21-22 at Middleton High School outside of Boise.