Track & Field
Nine athletes on the Teton High track and field team traveled to Middleton outside of Boise last weekend for the Idaho 3A State Championship.
Junior Kinley Brown, who won four district events, fared the best at state with four podiums; she tied for second in the 100 meter hurdles and took second in the 300 meter hurdles and in triple jump, and third in long jump.
"Kinley had an extremely busy schedule at the state meet," said Coach Mindy Kaufman. "In every event Kinley had to battle the elements of wind and rain, and was able to secure a podium spot each time. She had a very impressive performance in the long jump especially, as she increased her jump by a few inches each round, which is very difficult to do in most field events. Overall we were happy that she could come into the season and compete with low-pressure."
Other top fives from Teton included Jenna Letham’s third place in the 800 meter, Tyson Brown’s third in triple jump and fifth in high jump, and John Woiwode’s fourth in triple jump.
Seniors John Woiwode, Jessica Bixby, and Lance Safiran found their own successes at the meet.
"Jessica practiced for hours on her own leading up to state," Kaufman said. "Jess will throw out on the high school ring until she runs out of daylight. She went into state feeling confident, despite rainy conditions that make throwing events especially difficult. She had a beautiful throw in the first round of prelims, but unfortunately fell coming out of a powerful spin and landed on her throwing hand. She stayed consistent after that, keeping her trademark level-headedness. However, a competition injury can affect any athlete—and in a way they cannot fully anticipate. With this, Jessica finished lower than she had hoped but was still able to take home a medal for sixth place. Jess has been a wonderful athlete to work with, and we will miss her immensely."
Woiwode finished fourth in the triple jump despite a high-pressure schedule, and Kaufman said he would have been a huge contributor to the Teton relay teams if they had been able to qualify. He will continue his track career at the College of Idaho.
"Lance went absolutely berserk at the district meet," Kaufman continued. "He was ranked seventh fastest in the 1600m at districts, and we both knew it was a long shot for him to go to state. But with nothing to lose as a senior potentially running his last high school race, Lance took the lead of the race on the second to last lap of the race. He had pushed his body beyond what it had ever done, and he was barely able to keep his exhausted legs under him to take third place. But that was enough to get him to Boise. He again ran harder and faster than he ever had in his state race, and was able to meet his goal of breaking Coach Caleb Moosman's high school best. Words cannot express how proud I am of his performance."
Other Teton State Results:
100 Dash
11- Jenna Letham
100 Hurdles
7- Grace Zogg
200 Dash
16- Sam Machen
400 Dash
8- John Woiwode
1600
9- Lance Safiran
12- Sara Bagley
Discus
6- Jessica Bixby
GOLF
The Teton High golf team faltered at the state tournament in Rathdrum on May 17 and 18 after a successful showing at the Mountain Rivers District Tournament.
While senior and district champion Tanner O’Brien brought the most experience to the team and attended the state championship in 2019, two freshmen led the charge at state.
In the 3A boys tournament, Teton placed eighth with freshman Joe Brosz, 22nd, posting the team’s top score of 187, followed by O’Brien with 190. Abbie Tibbitts, a freshman and the second place district golfer, took 29th place with a score of 266.
Coach Megan Bybee described the Twin Lakes Village Golf Club as a a strategic course that demanded accuracy.
“With houses, hazards and out of bounds areas on every hole, we struggled,” she said. “There were some amazing shots and moments and holes, but putting it all together and eliminating mistakes proved difficult.”
It was a great learning experience for the team, she added. “We’re proud to have had the opportunity to represent our district at the state tournament. We’re definitely looking forward to next year and continuing to develop a strong team.”
The team will graduate three varsity golfers: O’Brien, Luke Thompson, and Oliver Dahlgren. Fortunately there are plenty of younger players ready to step up and fill those leadership roles.
“Lots to look forward to for Teton Golf,” Bybee concluded.
While the season is over, the team isn’t done golfing; there will be a fundraiser tournament at Teton Reserve on June 6 to support the purchase of indoor practice equipment and offset the cost of uniforms. Find event details at tetonreserve.org.