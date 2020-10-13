Weather permitting, both of the Teton High School soccer teams will be playing against perennial conference rival Sugar-Salem in the district championship on the afternoon of Oct. 14 on the Timberwolves’ home turf. The outcome of those two games will determine the seeding in the state tournament.
The Teton girls found their way to the championship game after a decisive win against South Fremont on Oct. 12; they notched two goals in the first ten minutes and quickly ran up the score to 6-1.
The Lady Diggers and She-Wolves will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at THS, with a spot in the state tournament in the balance. The loser of that game will move on to the state tournament play-in game in Blackfoot this Saturday. Teton has narrowly lost to Sugar twice this season.
The Teton boys claimed an automatic berth to Wednesday’s championship game after beating Sugar 2-1 on Oct. 7. Sugar easily took down Firth on Monday and no one was surprised that the district match-up will involve Sugar and Teton, as usual. Kick-off is at 4 p.m. at THS. Only the champion will play in the state tournament in Post Falls on Oct. 22-24.