Former coach Holmstead recognized by state organization
Teton High’s hardworking cheerleading team made an impression at the state meet this weekend, claiming second place in the 3A stunt event.
“The competition was a great accomplishment for our team,” Coach Molley Alles said about the success. “We began the season with the majority of our girls not having any cheer experience. The girls worked so hard spending many early mornings developing their skills and polishing their routines.”
Stunt, the most technical and athletic category of cheerleading, is Teton’s specialty. After a first place at the district meet in January, the five-woman team turned their eyes to state, which was held on Feb. 11 and 12 in Nampa.
Teton’s stunt team is made up of three seniors, Alyssa Moss, Sierra Hanamaikai, and Monse Gomez, and two juniors, Bree Eck and Leslie Zamora, and is coached by THS alumna and former cheerleader KayLee Sauers.
“These girls are strong and if you think you understand the efforts they went to to compete you should try throwing someone in the air and catching them for a full minute,” Alles said. “Kaylee knows how to work hard and gave the girls a lot of practice time in the evenings as well as before school.”
The full team also competed in the sideline routine, a one-minute event that has crowd chants, stunts, jumps and tumbling.
Even though they were on the opposite end of the state, Teton’s squad received support from home in the form of a free team lunch from Silver Star Communications.
“We were so excited and surprised by this generous offering,” Alles said.
The cheerleaders brought home another special piece of memorabilia in addition to the second place trophy: a plaque from the Idaho Coaches of Dance and Cheer commemorating the late Heidi Holmstead. Holmstead, who passed away last October, was a paraprofessional and assistant cheerleading coach.
“They recognized her as such a special person who devoted much time, love and energy to helping build and develop our cheer team,” Alles said. “She is so missed by us.”