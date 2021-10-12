The threat of wintery weather didn’t materialize at the last Teton High regular season soccer games on Oct. 7, when both Timberwolves teams faced their staunch opponent, Sugar-Salem, and celebrated Senior Night together.
The girls’ team started on top when Addi Schultheis scored off a free kick late in the first half. Sugar responded in the second half by scoring off a penalty kick, and, with the help of some brilliant saves by Teton keeper Grace Zogg, neither team could break through the 1-1 chokehold.
This leaves the girls sitting in second in the conference going into the Mountain Rivers district tournament, after they cruised to a 9-0 win over the South Fremont Cougars on Oct 5.
After besting Firth 4-0 in the opening game of the tournament on Monday, Teton will face the Diggers again on Oct. 13 at South Fremont to determine the conference champion. The loser of that game will have a play-in game for state.
The boys’ team went into Thursday’s game undefeated in the conference. Their games against South Fremont and Firth have been blow-outs. They had played a tight game and claimed victory against Sugar in late September.
Dynamic forward Rayle Juarez broke away and scored for Teton early on, then senior Anthony Castro followed suit near the end of the first half. From there, however, Sugar retaliated and claimed three goals as the skies darkened. Officials cut the game short when it became too dark to see the field.
As a result of the close game, Sugar took the top seed in the district tournament. After beating Firth 3-0 on Monday, the Teton boys’ team will also face the Diggers on Wednesday to determine the district champion.
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.