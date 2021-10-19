After heart-breaking losses in the final round of the district tournament, both the girls’ and boys’ soccer teams hit the road on Saturday for their play-in games, where they each earned a berth into the state tournament.
The Mountain Rivers District championship games were played on Oct. 13 at South Fremont High. Both games pitted the Teton Timberwolves against their toughest competition, the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
In the girls’ game, Teton fought the Sugar defense for 80 minutes but never came back from an early Digger goal. The boys saw a dynamic match that ended with a 3-6 score.
On Oct. 16, the girls faced Snake River in Blackfoot. They had played Snake River to a tie early in the season, and their second scheduled meeting was canceled due to a shortage of referees.
At Blackfoot, the Timberwolves won their game in penalty kicks after two overtimes, scoring three to Snake River’s two, and are back in the 3A state tournament after advancing to the consolation game in 2020. Last year the girls narrowly missed out on the consolation title but did receive the State Sportsmanship Award.
The tournament, which will be held at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, starts on Thursday. The girls will face CDA Charter, a tough opponent, on Oct. 21.
Also on Oct. 16, the Teton boys went up against Marsh Valley, the second place team in District 5. At their first meeting in August, Teton bested Marsh Valley 2-0, but in their second match in September, Teton lost 1-2.
The boys also needed penalty kicks in Saturday's nail-biting game, but they survived to win out against Marsh Valley 6-5 and advanced to state. The team missed the tournament last year after losing the district championship, because the conference was too small in 2020 to send two teams to state.
The Timberwolves will play American Falls on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
