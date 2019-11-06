Area coaches have voted to determine the 3A District 6 Boys Soccer All-Conference Teams for 2019 and those rosters include quite a few Teton High players.
First team
Defenders: Jose Velasquez, Divonny Quiroz, Riley Comfort
Midfielders: Anthony Castro, Bryan Velasquez, Bryan Olvera
Forwards: Tyson Walker, Lucas Stock
Second Team
Goalkeeper: Caleb Baird
Defenders: Ivan Perez, Charlie Comfort, Luke Gentry
Midfielders: Yahir Hernandez, Jose Diaz, Andy Zamora
Forwards: Alan Castro
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.