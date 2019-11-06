IMG_1550.jpeg

Area coaches have voted to determine the 3A District 6 Boys Soccer All-Conference Teams for 2019 and those rosters include quite a few Teton High players. 

First team

Defenders: Jose Velasquez, Divonny Quiroz, Riley Comfort

Midfielders: Anthony Castro, Bryan Velasquez, Bryan Olvera 

Forwards: Tyson Walker, Lucas Stock 

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Caleb Baird

Defenders: Ivan Perez, Charlie Comfort, Luke Gentry 

Midfielders: Yahir Hernandez, Jose Diaz, Andy Zamora 

Forwards: Alan Castro 

