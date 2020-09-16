With six seniors rounding out a deep pool of talent, the Teton High boys’ soccer team is sitting on a perfect season so far. The team has won against Firth and Marsh Valley, and easily toppled Snake River twice. That excellent record led the team to be ranked second overall in the state in the 3A power rankings released last week.
Teton last claimed the title of state champ in 2016, and since then Sun Valley Community School has held the crown. Teton players were forced to face the reigning champions in their first match of the 2019 state tournament, leading to a quick trip through the consolation bracket.
The Timberwolves will play at home this Friday against Sugar-Salem and at home Saturday against American Falls.