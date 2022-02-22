With just one tournament left, the Teton High School wrestling team is set up very well to bring some serious hardware back to Driggs.
Six Teton wrestlers automatically qualified for the state tournament this weekend, with another six receiving state berths via wildcard selection.
District champions Max Atchley, Ryker Fullmer, and freshman Zach Moss will be joined by district runners-up Trey Klingler, Remy Baler, and Ryan Frey.
‘Wildcard’ entrants to state are Oscar Egbert, Bjorn Lindquist, Jace Warsinski, Tucker Hill, Mikey Ball, and Robbie Mcashland. Unfortunately for Louisa Araujo, a 27-6 record and a third place in the girls’ District V-VI tournament (where she wrestled girls from much larger schools than Teton) was not enough for a wildcard qualification.
The 2022 Idaho State Wrestling Tournament will be held at Holt Arena in Pocatello Feb. 25 and 26.
Teton assistant coach Joey Fullmer was pleased to see that Teton found a new gear in districts on Feb. 16.
“As far as the whole year has gone, that was the best our kids have wrestled,” said Fullmer. “There’s always some matches that you think you should have won but overall all our kids wrestled really well.”
Fullmer attests that to a never-say-die mentality when on the mat.
“What I saw more than anything is the kids refused to quit,” said Fullmer. “If they were down, the match was hard, they wrestled all the way through and kept the pace as high as they could win or lose.”
Fullmer spoke to the performances of the district champions.
“Atchley went out and wrestled the kid from South Fremont, it will most likely be the state finals match, and we just went out and wrestled him offensively and by the end, we were up by a fair amount of points,” he said.
Unfortunately, the wrestler from South hyperextended his elbow and had to exit the match.
“We’ll still see him in the finals at state, I’d imagine, and we’re looking good there.”
Ryker Fullmer, who now holds an astonishing 43-0 record, won his final match on a technical foul by his Sugar opponent.
“Ryker just went out there, the kid in the finals for sugar was ranked 4th in the state, Ryker wrestled very offensively, and the sugar wrestler tech fouled him,”
Zach Moss, a freshman heavyweight, made some adjustments heading into districts that paid off and then some across his two matches.
“Moss, the heavyweight, he’d been beaten by both the kids he wrestled in districts this year,” said Fullmer. “We worked on getting some more aggression from him, getting a bit more physical, and he went out and wrestled physical matches.”
Both of those matches would be won in decisive style, with Moss pinning both of his opponents. That makes it an especially confidence-inspiring result for the heavyweight.
“He ended up pinning both kids which was just awesome, that’s huge for a freshman to come through and get some big wins at the end of the season,” said Fullmer. “He gained some good confidence for State, as well as for next year.”
All wrestlers that are going have been assigned a new seed for state, determined by a panel of judges that consider head-to-head results, record, tournament wins, and other criteria.
All of those chances at hardware should lead to some special results after the final matches at the end of the season.
“I think we’ll have a good chance at getting four kids in the finals at state,” said Fullmer. “It’s pretty exciting, all their hard work is paying off.”
When asked about what the team will need to do to bring it home, Fullmer stated that it is less on improving actual wrestling technique but more on gaining mental fortitude to help power through the emotions and pressure.
“At this point right now it’s less on wrestling because you’re not going to improve a whole lot on that,” said Fullmer. “It’s about the mentality and the heart.”
Simply having fun will be something that will also bring success to the team.
“We’re going to go down there and believe we’re going to win and go have fun, and not let the pressure get to them,” said Fullmer. “I think we’ll come home with quite a few kids placing very well.”