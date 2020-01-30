At Driggs on Jan. 29, two-time defending 3A girls basketball state champion Sugar-Salem used the second half to complete a 53-44 comeback win over Teton.
Teton, ranked No. 4 in 3A in Wednesday's Idaho state media poll, led at halftime but Sugar-Salem, ranked No. 1, outscored Teton 37-19 in the second half. Teton head coach Shon Kunz said his team knew to limit Mardee and Macey Fillmore, but it was Sugar-Salem's bench that came up big Wednesday in what he described as an exciting game with a great atmosphere.
"They had 21 points off the bench," Kunz said. "They pressed us well in the third quarter. We beat the pressure then got rattled and threw it away. They do whatever it takes to win."
Hailey Harris, a sophomore starter, had 24 points while Natalyah Nead added 10 for Sugar-Salem (18-1, 3-0), which ends the regular season Friday at South Fremont. Cambrie Streit had 18 points and Kinley Brown added 13 for Teton (14-6, 2-2), which takes the No. 2 seed into the 3A District 6 tournament.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, TETON 44
Sugar-Salem 11 5 19 18—53
Teton 13 13 10 9—44
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 1, Hailey Harris 24, Liz Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 1, Natalyah Nead 10, Megan Pannell 7, Mardee Fillmore 6, Kennedy Gillette 2.
TETON—Kinley Brown 13, Waklee Kunz 6, Tatum Streit 3, Cambrie Streit 18, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 2.
