_DSC6745.jpg

Braxton Hess handles up the court in Teton’s 44-34 win against the Jackson Broncs in January.

 By Connor Shea

Mountain Rivers Boys Basketball All-Conference

Selections made by coaches.

 

First Team

Jarom Heuseveldt Teton

Braxton Hess Teton

Second Team

Gus Prissel Teton

Thomas Heuseveldt Teton

Honorable Mention

Ty Brown, Denver Arnold from Teton.