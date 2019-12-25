Two new District 6 teams joined the ranks of the final girls basketball state media poll of 2019.
Teton (7-4), previously among 3A teams receiving votes in the first poll of the season released Dec. 11, moved up to the No. 4 spot in 3A this week. Two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem remained in the No. 1 spot, receiving six of seven first-place votes while Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.
Mackay also joined the 1A Division II ranks, moving into the No. 5 spot after being previously unranked. The Miners entered Thursday on a four-game win streak and are responsible for handing Rockland, ranked No. 3 this week and No. 1 last week, its lone loss.
Undefeated Bonneville held onto its No. 2 spot in the 4A ranks behind defending 4A state champion Century while fellow 4A District 6 team Blackfoot remained in the No. 3 spot.
Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes while Ririe and Butte County were among 2A and 1A Division I teams receiving votes, respectively. The 5A,1A Division I and 1A Division II ranks all had new No. 1 teams this week. Timberline moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in 5A, Lapwai leapfrogged Prairie for No. 1 in 1ADI and defending state champion Carey moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in 1ADII.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.