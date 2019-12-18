The Teton High School boys basketball team is continuing on a high note after their recent win against Firth High School (61-44) on the road.
“They played against Firth High School and the boys came out and played the best game of the season so far,” said head coach Rob Heuseveldt this week.
The game against Firth also had one student playing who came back for their first game following an injury.
“We did get Luke Thompson back for his first game,” said Heuseveldt. “Seemed like it helped everyone relax a bit and execute their offenses more efficiently.”
The team is now 2-2 after the game against Firth. Upcoming games will be against Marsh Valley High School at home on Dec. 17th and against West Jefferson High School away on Dec 19th.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.