The rout was on nearly as soon as the ball was tipped off on the Timberwolves’ first game of the season on Nov. 30.
Possessing seven of nine players over 6’ tall, it’s going to be tough for opponents to outsize this year’s team. Tallest is 6’ 8” junior center Davis Wood, who had multiple blocks on the night.
The Timberwolves are coming off a third-place finish at state last March after a 19-5 record and started on the right foot with a 34 point victory.
The ‘Wolves are led by seniors Braxton Hess, Hunter Johnson, Gus Prissel, and Denver Arnold.
A dominant stretch of play that exemplified the Timberwolves’ performance was a 5-play sequence to go up 20-7: Teton drained a 3 to go up 14-7, stole the ball back, hit another to go up 17-7, got another steal on a quick Salmon turnaround, and hit the last to go up 13.
From there Teton never lost a double-digit lead and was up 47-26 at the half.
Hess’s shooting ability in particular is impressive, as is Prissel’s ability to drive the lane and Arnold’s strength on defense. Johnson’s speed on the break is also a big asset to Teton.
Coach Rob Heuseveldt liked the performance but stressed that it’s only the first game of the season and much can be improved.
“I was pleased with how the boys performed tonight, we do have some work to do, I don’t feel defensively we did a good job,” said Heuseveldt. “I felt we gave up too many points actually, that’s going to be the main focus is defense and trying to win the game on the boards.”
Heuseveldt isn’t too worried however after just one game and expects it to be a matter of training and players getting familiar with each other.
“I think it’s just a matter of repetition,” said Heuseveldt. “It’s still early in the season, we’re still learning some defenses and learning how to work together and come together as a team. Let’s develop the chemistry, let’s know and understand how each other play and start gaining the experience so we’re ready to go.”
Heuseveldt is looking to the seniors for guidance in that process and is
“We just got a good group of kids ya know and that core, especially the two that came back, elevate everyone else around them and that’s really what we need,” said Heuseveldt.
That leadership looks to already be paying dividends as two of Teton’s sophomores also impressed on the night. Thomas Heuseveldt had multiple steals in the first quarter alone and 6’ 4” Ty Brown put in a shift beneath the basket.
Putting up 80 is something the Timberwolves only did four times last year. Perhaps one of Teton’s greatest strengths is to score in a variety of ways, with an offense that looked very impressive both in the lane and under the hoop, as well as on the perimeter.
Teton’s next game was a closely contested 58-55 home loss to Ririe on Saturday, with home games on the 7th against West Jefferson and the 8th against Shelley.