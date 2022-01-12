Two sophomores remain undefeated
With the holidays now firmly in the rearview, Teton Wrestling is set to head back to the mat to face the meat of its regular-season schedule.
The squad, a younger group of mostly sophomores and juniors, is coming into it hot with only two of 33 team members holding a losing record.
The standouts for THS Head Wrestling Coach Jeff Wilkes are two sophomores, Max Atchley and Ryker Fullmer. Both Atchley and Fullmer hold 20-0 records.
If you’d have asked Fullmer what his record would be in the fall, he’d have told you the same answer you see in the above paragraph.
“My goal for the season is to go undefeated,” said Fullmer in the Nov. 10 edition of the Teton Valley News.
One can’t say he didn’t expect it from himself. Perhaps that is what powers Fullmer through tough matches.
“Ryker was going up against a kid from Blackfoot who was number one in 4A, and that was a tight, tough match where Ryker grinded it out and got the win,” said Wilkes.
Atchley had a similar experience, although ended the match a little earlier.
“Max, same thing, he was against the number one kid in 5A and Max ended up pinning him in the first period,” said Wilkes. “That’s how those guys are, they’ll match up with anyone, they just love to wrestle.”
Wilkes has seen this team’s identity through the way they handle adversity.
“We’re a resilient team, we don’t have a lot of numbers per se so our core group of guys motivate and push the others in the room,” said Wilkes. “We’re trying to take on the identity that we’ll go and match up with anyone, and we’ll just go and wrestle tough.”
While the team, on the whole, remains successful, adversity has affected the squad in more than a few different ways.
“The hard part for us this year has been having injuries and sickness, as well as a couple of grades and stuff like that,” said Wilkes. “Usually after the break for some reason we have a hard time bouncing back from that two-week break.”
Two weeks is a very long time for wrestlers, especially when it coincides with a big Christmas dinner or other holiday traditions. The focus on keeping in shape is a unique aspect of the sport, and it can be tough when that rhythm gets interrupted.
“I love our fight,” said Wilkes. “Our mindset is to just go out there and outwork people.”
Wilkes will need that work ethic from his team with a challenging stretch of meets and duels starting very soon.
“We’ll be going to the Tiger-Grizz tournament in Idaho Falls later this month and that’s always a tough, challenging tournament,” said Wilkes. “It’s a good place to measure up to teams.”
After the famed Tiger-Grizz tournament, the Timberwolves will begin a stretch of duals against some tough area competition.
“We got a couple of duals with teams like South (Fremont), Snake (River), American Falls, and Marsh Valley,” said Wilkes.
That competition will be the same Wilkes and the rest of the THS wrestlers will be seeing in the postseason.
“All of those teams are in the top five of 3A, so those four of the top five are the teams that we’ll be seeing at state,” said Wilkes. “Those will be good duals to see how we match up against some of their guys.”