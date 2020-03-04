- After taking second in the Mountain Rivers Conference behind Sugar-Salem, the Teton High boys basketball team traveled to Shelley High on Feb. 27 to take on Marsh Valley. The winner of that game would have to play one more round in order to enter the state tournament. In a very close game, Marsh Valley came out ahead 54-51, ending Teton’s season.
- On Feb. 29, Teton cheer qualified for state in the categories of five-man stunt team and show routine. Cheerleading state is on March 20 in Nampa.
- Also on Feb. 29, Teton debaters Cameron Butler and Mason Moore qualified for state, which will be held on March 13-14 in Boise.
- At the wrestling state tournament which ended Feb. 29, Teton grapplers Remy Baler and Dalton Lerwill each took third in their weight classes, and Sam Rasmussen placed fifth.
- Teton senior Waklee Kunz was one of three District 6 basketball players chosen for the statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games on March 14 at Coeur d’Alene.
- Freshman Lily Wilcox of the Teton FFA Chapter participated in an FFA District speech contest on Feb. 25 and took second place in the district.
Teton High Sports Briefs
