3A Wrestling Individual rankings
As of January 9, the Idaho Sports 3A wrestling rankings for top six in weight classes are as follows for Teton:
98 weight class: Remy Baler; 106: Tyler Sachse; 113: Sam Rasmussen; 120: Colton Egbert; 145: James Fullmer; 182: Josh Wright; 220: Marco Tzompa; 285: Dawson Kaufman.
Teton competes on Jan. 15 at Sugar-Salem, Jan 17-18 at Skyline for the Tiger Grizz Conference.
Boys Basketball
Teton is 9 — 3 in the Mountain River Conference. The boys played Firth on Tuesday and will face Marsh Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 22 on the road.
Girls Basketball
Teton is 11 — 4 Mountain River Conference. The girls play South Fremont on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at home starting at 7:30 p.m. and will face Sugar-Salem on Friday, Jan. 17 on the road.
Cutthroat Hockey at the Kotler Arena in Victor will play Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.