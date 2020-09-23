Last week Teton High celebrated Homecoming Week with plenty of festivities and games.
The seniors won Manball on Tuesday and the juniors won Powderpuff Football on Wednesday for bragging rights galore, at least until next year.
Friday’s parade, full of horseback riders, dirt bikers, cheerleaders, and water balloon-throwing robotics team members, delighted the throngs of mask-wearing elementary and middle school students and Driggs residents who lined the sidewalks near the high school.
The boys’ soccer team had its first loss against conference opponent Sugar-Salem 0-1 on Friday when Sugar scored a late-game penalty kick. Teton returned to victory with a 3-1 win against American Falls. They’ll play at home on Wednesday and Friday and in Marsh Valley on Saturday. Read more about the girls’ soccer team on B3.
Teton football had a decisive win against Salmon on Friday night, beating the central Idaho team 47-20. The team now has a 3-1 record. This week’s game is at home against American Falls and then Teton will hit the road for its final three games of the regular season.
The Homecoming Court was crowned at halftime on Friday night. Representing their respective classes were Forrest Wartig and Maggie Graupner, Tyler Fullmer and Jilary Rodriguez-Cabrera, Antony Gormley and Aubrey Fullmer, Felix Stock and Saoirse Palmer, and Thomas Heuseveldt and Morgan Johnson.