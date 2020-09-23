With only three seniors on the roster this year, the Teton High girls’ soccer team is young and hungry. A couple close losses this weekend ended the team’s nearly perfect run this season, but the girls still hold a winning record of 4-2-1.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the team was almost able to hold off the hard-charging Sugar-Salem Diggers (last year’s state runners-up), and went down 1-2. On Saturday the girls got a point in against American Falls but gave up three. They’ll play Firth at home on Friday and Marsh Valley away on Saturday.
The girls last played in the state tournament in 2018, where they claimed the consolation title after beating Weiser.