With a win at home against South Fremont on Jan. 20, the Teton High girls’ basketball team has positioned itself as number two in the 3A Mountain Rivers conference.
Teton’s girls took what looked like an insurmountable lead in the first half of Thursday’s game, but then the Timberwolves watched the Cougars sneak within five points of them in the final quarter. The play turned jangly as South blocked Teton’s lanes of travel with a busy defense while draining a series of baskets on offense.
Fortunately the effort was too little too late, and Teton emerged with a 51-45 victory.
Teton has been unable to overcome its other conference opponent, a dominant Sugar-Salem team that has been ranked first in the state in media and coaches’ polls all season. The Timberwolves lost to the Diggers 41-71 and 39-64 on Jan. 12 and Jan. 18, respectively. Teton is currently ranked fifth in the state in media polls.
Teton will face South again on Jan. 28, away this time, for their last regular season game. The district tournament will start the following week. The boys’ basketball team will see their first conference opponent on Jan. 27, when they travel to play South. Also on Jan. 27, the Teton wrestling team will take on the Diggers at home in a league dual.