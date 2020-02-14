TETON 45, MARSH VALLEY 36: At Shelley on Feb. 13, Waklee Kunz had 19 points and Teton defeated Marsh Valley in the 3A District 5-6 regional play-in game to keep its season going.
Teton coach Shon Kunz said his team did not play Marsh Valley in the regular season, and the game was tight until the fourth quarter. Teton led by one point after the first quarter, halftime and the third quarter.
"Play-in games, there's always nerves," Kunz said. "Really, we didn’t settle down till the fourth quarter. It was an exciting game. They’re guard heavy, fast and like to shoot the 3-ball."
Cambrie Streit added 10 points for Teton (17-8), which plays Bonners Ferry on Saturday afternoon in a 3A state play-in game at Fruitland.
Teton is ranked fourth in the final girls basketball media poll before state.
TETON 45, MARSH VALLEY 36
Teton 11 9 10 15—45
Marsh Valley 10 9 10 7—36
TETON—Kinley Brown 7, Waklee Kunz 19, Cambrie Streit 10, Annalea Brown 9.
MARSH VALLEY—Vorwaller 11, Smedley 1, Armstrong 13, Argyle 5, Dunn 6.
Boys basketball
The Teton boys basketball team is also ranked fourth behind Fruitland, Kimberly, and Sugar. They most recently played South Fremont at home for Senior Night and won out 49-46.
