The Teton Timberwolves boys’ basketball team traveled far afield in the last days of 2020 to take on new opponents on the other side of the state in the eight-team Parma Holiday Tournament.
Head coach Rob Heuseveldt explained that the purpose of traveling to Canyon County for games was to simulate the state tournament experience.
“The first game, they definitely had bus lag,” he said about the match against Weiser on Tuesday, Dec. 29. “They struggled a little bit to get going, but they got it done.” They finished the game with a 55-45 win.
On Wednesday, Teton took on Emmett, a larger 4A team, and won 81-54. Heuseveldt said, “It was probably the best basketball I’ve seen them play all year.”
The boys felt the cumulative fatigue on the third day of play against Ambrose, last season’s 1A state champions. “They were a little sore, a little tired, but they were still able to power through and compete,” Heuseveldt said. “Unfortunately we ended up with some calls that didn’t go our way at the end of the first half. It was a learning experience for the team and for me, to see they call games a little differently over there than here.”
The Timberwolves just barely missed out on the tournament title, losing to the Ambrose Archers 45-48. “It was a good way to help expose our weaknesses before the games that really count,” Heuseveldt said. “They have great chemistry as a team but they need to get better at aggressive man-to-man defense.”
Teton faced the undefeated Snake River team on Tuesday after press time. The girls’ basketball team will play Jackson High at home on Thursday, and the boys’ team will do the same on Friday. Spectator numbers are still limited at the Teton High gym.