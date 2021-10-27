The Teton High boys’ and girls’ soccer teams traveled very similar paths through the state tournament bracket in Caldwell last week, eventually finding their way to a third place finish for the boys and a fourth place for the girls.
On Thursday, the number seven ranked Lady Timberwolves surprised onlookers when they took down number two seed CDA Charter, the five-year reigning state champ. Teton defeated the northern Idaho team 4-3 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 80 minutes and double overtime. It’s the second important game this month where the Teton girls won in PKs, giving keeper Grace Zogg, who made nine saves total in the game, a chance to shine.
The girls faced Sun Valley Community School on Friday. The game went into overtime before the central Idaho team prevailed 2-1. Piper Wilson scored Teton’s goal. On Saturday, the Timberwolves once again had to play Sugar-Salem, this time for third place. After an extremely tense 0-0 game and overtime, Teton barely missed out on the win with a 4-5 score in penalty kicks.
While the Lady Timberwolves may have dreamed of a title, their fourth place finish this season was the highest ranking they’ve received since Idaho Sports began tracking tournaments. The last time the team won its first game of the state tournament was a decade ago; in 2018 the girls won the consolation bracket, and is a regular recipient of the IDHSAA Sportsmanship Award.
The Teton boys, sitting in the same spot in the bracket as the girls, also defeated the second seed team, American Falls, with a score of 2-1 on Oct. 21. Bryan Velazques and Anthony Castro scored. On Friday afternoon Teton had its third rematch against perennial foe Sugar-Salem, this year’s district champion. Again Velazques and Castro gave the team a goal each, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome Sugar. With a final score of 2-3, Sugar headed to the title game and Teton went into a face-off against eighth-seeded Kimberly for the last step of the podium.
Teton found success on Saturday with a decisive 3-0 win against Kimberly. Castro, Ulisses Montoy, and Rayle Juarez led the shut-out effort. The Timberwolves’ third place is easily the best result the team has seen at state since its 2016 championship title.
