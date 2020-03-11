Seniors will play in tonight's showcase game
Several members of Teton High's boys' basketball team were selected for the 3A Mountain Rivers All-Conference team.
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman Sugar-Salem
Player of the Year: Hadley Miller Sugar-Salem
First team
Tanner Harris Sugar-Salem
Crew Clark Sugar-Salem
Jace Neville South Fremont
Tag Bair South Fremont
Luke Thompson Teton
Carson Reilly Teton
Second Team
Kyler Handy Sugar-Salem
Sam Parkinson Sugar-Salem
Rylan Bean Sugar-Salem
Dallin Orme South Fremont
Dusty Hess Teton
Hyrum Heuseveldt Teton
Honorable Mention
Braxton Ostermiller Sugar-Salem
Keayen Nead Sugar-Salem
Talon Maupin South Fremont
Xander Vontz Teton
Jarom Heuseveldt Teton
Senior Showcase
On March 11, the 2019-20 high school basketball season comes to an end tonight in District 6 with the annual senior showcase at Bonneville High School.
This is the fifth year in a row the evening’s festivities have been divided into 3A/2A/1A and 5A/4A. The first game is the 3A/2A/1A girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the 5A/4A girls game at 6 p.m. The coed 3-point shooting contest will be at 6:50 followed by the annual presentation of scholarships from District 6 officials. The first boys game, the 3A/2A/1A boys game, will be at 7:15 p.m. followed by the slam dunk contest at 8:15 p.m. and the 5A/4A boys game at 8:30 p.m.
Teton seniors Carson Reiley, Dusty Hess, Waklee Kunz, Cambrie Streit, Aspen Lasson, Annalea Brown, and Abigail Thomas will play tonight.
