teton basketball.jpg
Buy Now

Teton senior Dusty Hess goes for a basket earlier this season. Hess and Carson Reiley will play in the annual District 6 Senior Showcase. 

 Courtesy Photo

Seniors will play in tonight's showcase game

Several members of Teton High's boys' basketball team were selected for the 3A Mountain Rivers All-Conference team. 

Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman Sugar-Salem

Player of the Year: Hadley Miller Sugar-Salem

First team

Tanner Harris Sugar-Salem

Crew Clark Sugar-Salem

Jace Neville South Fremont

Tag Bair South Fremont

Luke Thompson Teton

Carson Reilly Teton

Second Team

Kyler Handy Sugar-Salem

Sam Parkinson Sugar-Salem

Rylan Bean Sugar-Salem

Dallin Orme South Fremont

Dusty Hess Teton

Hyrum Heuseveldt Teton

Honorable Mention

Braxton Ostermiller Sugar-Salem

Keayen Nead Sugar-Salem

Talon Maupin South Fremont

Xander Vontz Teton

Jarom Heuseveldt Teton

Senior Showcase

On March 11, the 2019-20 high school basketball season comes to an end tonight in District 6 with the annual senior showcase at Bonneville High School.

This is the fifth year in a row the evening’s festivities have been divided into 3A/2A/1A and 5A/4A. The first game is the 3A/2A/1A girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the 5A/4A girls game at 6 p.m. The coed 3-point shooting contest will be at 6:50 followed by the annual presentation of scholarships from District 6 officials. The first boys game, the 3A/2A/1A boys game, will be at 7:15 p.m. followed by the slam dunk contest at 8:15 p.m. and the 5A/4A boys game at 8:30 p.m.

Teton seniors Carson Reiley, Dusty Hess, Waklee Kunz, Cambrie Streit, Aspen Lasson, Annalea Brown, and Abigail Thomas will play tonight. 

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.