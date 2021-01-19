The Teton girls’ basketball team bested conference opponent South Fremont at home on Jan. 15, winning 44-42.
The Cougars trailed the Timberwolves 25-16 at halftime but fought back to put themselves in a tight game. South took a 40-38 lead with 4:56 left in the game then traded leads with the Timberwolves. Tied 42, Teton made a baseline jumper with 47 seconds left.
With 6.1 seconds left the Cougars put up a three pointer that would have won them the game but it bounced off the backboard.
“Teton has some pretty good freshmen and they made some tough shots at the end and it swung their way,” said South Fremont head coach Jacob Zarpentine. “I feel like it was 50-50 at the end depending on whoever got the best look and they ended up getting it right at the end.”
Zarpentine said Teton’s man-to-man defense caused them trouble early. By the time they figured it out, Teton matched them shot for shot.
The Timberwolves will take on the Cougars again on Jan. 27.