Area coaches have voted to determine the 3A District 6 All-Conference Teams for 2019 and those rosters include quite a few Teton High players. Local recipients are listed below.
Boys Soccer First Team
Defenders: Jose Velasquez, Divonny Quiroz, Riley Comfort
Midfielders: Anthony Castro, Bryan Velasquez, Bryan Olvera
Forwards: Tyson Walker, Lucas Stock
Boys Soccer Second Team
Goalkeeper: Caleb Baird
Defenders: Ivan Perez, Charlie Comfort, Luke Gentry
Midfielders: Yahir Hernandez, Jose Diaz, Andy Zamora
Forward: Alan Castro
Girls Soccer First Team
Defender: Maggie Graupner
Midfielder: Kate Bleffert
Girls Soccer Second Team
Goalkeeper: Kinley Baler
Defender: Piper Wilson
Forward: Kinley Brown
Volleyball First Team
Waklee Kunz, Outside Hitter
Volleyball Second Team
Cambrie Streit, Middle Blocker
Aspen Lasson, Setter
Volleyball Honorable Mention
Jessica Bixby, Outside Hitter
Jaisa Jones, Right Side Hitter
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.