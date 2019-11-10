6th District Volleyball Senior All Star Game

Teton’s Aspen Lasson returns a hit during the 6th District Volleyball Senior All Star Game at Hillcrest High School on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Area coaches have voted to determine the 3A District 6 All-Conference Teams for 2019 and those rosters include quite a few Teton High players. Local recipients are listed below.

Boys Soccer First Team

Defenders: Jose Velasquez, Divonny Quiroz, Riley Comfort

Midfielders: Anthony Castro, Bryan Velasquez, Bryan Olvera

Forwards: Tyson Walker, Lucas Stock

Boys Soccer Second Team

Goalkeeper: Caleb Baird

Defenders: Ivan Perez, Charlie Comfort, Luke Gentry

Midfielders: Yahir Hernandez, Jose Diaz, Andy Zamora

Forward: Alan Castro

Girls Soccer First Team

Defender: Maggie Graupner

Midfielder: Kate Bleffert

Girls Soccer Second Team

Goalkeeper: Kinley Baler

Defender: Piper Wilson

Forward: Kinley Brown

Volleyball First Team

Waklee Kunz, Outside Hitter

Volleyball Second Team

Cambrie Streit, Middle Blocker

Aspen Lasson, Setter

Volleyball Honorable Mention

Jessica Bixby, Outside Hitter

Jaisa Jones, Right Side Hitter

