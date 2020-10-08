Sugar-Salem completed their sweep of the team most likely to challenge their district crown topping Teton 3-0 in Sugar City Wednesday.
Ellie Puzey scored the Diggers first goal of the game five minutes into the game of 25-yard shot after Gali Garcia delivered the ball across the field.
“It was really just a great shot — hard and on frame — and it went in,” said Sugar-Salem head coach Scott Terry. “It was a great boost for her to score that. It was a great start for us.”
The Diggers didn’t score again the first half but had several shots on goal including a shot that hit the post and corner that nearly rolled in.
Brooklyn Kinghorn scored seven minutes into the second half on a cross from Bailey Petterson. After a defender nicked the ball, Kinghorn picked it up and knocked it in.
With three minutes left in the half Garcia navigated her way through a gaggle of defenders then hit the ball straight into the corner.
Sugar is now 5-0 and will be the top seed going into the district tournament regardless of if they beat South Fremont on Friday.
“All district games are really important especially when you’re playing a rival and they’re always really good,” Terry said. "Any time you can get a win against it’s really a big deal.”
The 3A girls district playoffs will start on Monday, and the Mountain Rivers Conference will send 1.5 teams to state in Post Falls. Top-seeded Sugar-Salem will take on No. 4 Firth, while No. 2 Teton will host No. 3 South Fremont at THS. Both of those games are set for 4 p.m. Monday. The winners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Teton, with a spot in the state tournament in the balance. The loser of that game will move on to the state tournament play-in game.
“In the grand scheme, us winning the game is more about confidence than it is about getting a better seed or anything like that,” Terry said. “It’s good for us to have gained confidence from this game but we know that it’s going to be tough. Because the game doesn’t mean anything in the end if you can’t take care of business in the district Championship game.”
Sugar-Salem's boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Teton. Nathan Dayley scored the Diggers goal on an assist from Kyle Brunson. Then Teton scored on a PK and a scored a goal on a corner kick.
Half of the Diggers goals have come on corners, free kicks or PKs.
"We've really struggled with set pieces this season," said Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley. "We play so well in the normal flow of the game, but teams have done well against us on set pieces."
Sugar will likely play Firth at home in the first round of the 3A District VI tournament on Monday. Teton has an automatic berth to the District championship, which will be at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. Only the district champion will go to state.