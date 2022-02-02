The lights were low at the Teton High School gymnasium on Jan. 27 for Teton Wrestling’s lone home appearance of the season.
With the spotlight suspended above a large white Teton T, all attention was given to the boys’ wrestling team and their league dual against the visitors from Sugar-Salem.
In a mixed bag of performances, Teton was downed 51-34, but sophomore standout Max Atchley and junior Remy Baler picked up pins on the night. Atchley is sitting on a 30-2 record with only a league dual at South Fremont and the Challis Invitational left on Teton’s schedule.
In a confusing, yet frustrating series of events the Diggers didn’t wrestle the 31-0 Teton sophomore Ryker Fullmer. A disappointed Fullmer ran out onto the mat to only have his hand raised before running back to the scorer’s table.
It was his only scheduled home match of the season.
Teton knew heading into the day that Sugar was going to forfeit to Fullmer at 152, so he planned to wrestle at 160 and Sugar forfeited there as well.
It’s fair to say Fullmer and Teton were less than impressed with Sugar’s strategy.
“It sucks bumping up weight classes to find kids (to wrestle), but they just still bump up again,” said Fullmer.
It would have been Fullmer’s first match since winning the highly-respected Tiger-Grizz invitational, becoming only the third Teton wrestler to pick up that win.
“It’s just another win, just another match, gotta just keep wrestling and there’s a lot of big matches coming up,” said Fullmer.
Fullmer is feeling even better this year than he did last, which he views as a great sign of things to come.
“I’m feeling very good, last year going into the stretch I wasn’t feeling the best with hurt ankles and stuff but I’m feeling great, I’m not sick at all, my body’s feeling good too.”
Head Coach Jeff Wilkes has been amazed at the effort Fullmer has put in, and so have Fullmer’s teammates.
“He’s always pushing himself and getting early morning runs in, he’s staying after practice and that’s starting to rub off on other kids who want to step up a bit,” said Wilkes.
Wilkes and Teton were heading into tonight pretty confident after some solid placing at Tiger-Grizz, although they left the THS gym with a bit of a sour taste in their mouth.
“I thought we set ourselves up pretty well for tonight, we were tough in the room, and we got better but there are obviously some things that we need to correct after tonight,” said Wilkes. “Tonight showed us some things that we need to focus on and work on.”
With Teton entering the home stretch of the season, Wilkes called upon his team to weather the storm and push through the adversity.
“That’s the hard part through the season, there’s some ups and downs all year but you have to kinda ride that,” said Wilkes. “In your low points you just gotta make sure you’re working harder or smarter and just being good about your training regimen and diet and I think our guys do that really well.”
Not considering the undefeated Fullmer, Wilkes is sure that some good post-season contenders will come from this year’s team.
“Max (Atchley), he’s ranked #1 in 3A, he goes against a South Fremont kid who’s really solid,” said Wilkes. “They have gone back and forth so far but if he gets into shape a little more he’ll be fine.”
“Remy was there last year and he knows how it’s done, and Trey Klingler should be a contender for us as well,” said Wilkes. “We have a few of those guys who have been there, placed, wrestled well, and knows what it takes in the postseason to get back to that.”
Closing out Wilkes called on his team to move past the defeat and finish out the season strong. Discipline and persistence are things that he wants to see.
“I want them just to be smart wrestlers really, I want the aggression to be there but just being aware of situations and not getting penalty points as well as not giving away escapes,” said Wilkes. “I see us doing good stuff, but just not finishing and if we can push through that we can really excel and get those kids going.”