Teton High School’s wrestling team has been full steam ahead since competing in the Challis, Ririe, South Fremont Double Dual at home and the Idaho Falls, Skyline, South Fremont Double Dual in Idaho Falls.
The team had four duals over two days with wins against Challis, Idaho Falls, and Skyline. The team lost one dual against Ririe.
“We lost the dual against Ririe, but we beat Challis, Idaho Falls, and Skyline,” said head coach Jeff Wilkes this week. “Overall, the team is doing really well.”
Wrestle-offs have happened to determine who is on JV and Varsity. The varsity lineup is Remy Baler, Tyler Sachse, Sam Rasmussen, Colton Egbert, Tucker Hill, Julian Velazquez, Emir Ortiz, James Fullmer, Dalton Lerwill, Hunter Black, Manuel Susano, Josh Wright, Marco Tzompa, Abram Gonzalez, and Dawson Kaufman.
“All of the seniors are stepping up and winning the majority of the matches,” said Wilkes. “And a few are undefeated.”
The team has the upcoming Bonneville Dual Wrestling Tournament at Bonneville on Dec. 19th, 20th and 21st. The varsity team will be competing on Friday and Saturday.
