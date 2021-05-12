The Teton High softball and baseball teams were not able to overcome their strong conference opponents to make it through the first rounds of the Mountain Rivers District tournament last week.
The tournament started for both teams at Sugar-Salem High on May 3. The girls lost to Sugar 5-20. The boys played a double-header against Sugar in order to avoid a more complicated round robin of match-ups between the three district teams. Those games ended 1-14 and 2-11, which meant Teton was out of the running for the season. Both the South Fremont and Sugar baseball teams were ranked top five in the state in a recent coaches poll; South went on to win the district championship.
The softball team once again faced Sugar in Sugar City on Friday, May 7 and couldn’t produce an upset. The girls narrowly lost 12-14, ending their run in districts.
The softball team is graduating six seniors, and the baseball team is graduating five seniors.