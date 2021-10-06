The importance of high school sports is no secret.
It’s a cornerstone of the adolescent experience of growing up in America, one that teaches important values such as teamwork, competition, and how to handle success and failure.
Officials who oversee games are always under intense scrutiny whether it be youth sports or high school athletics. No matter the sport, players, coaches, and spectators are all guilty of letting the officials know some choice words. If you meet someone that has ever been involved in high school sports that haven’t, they’re probably lying.
For better or for worse, it’s a part of the game, making officiating all the more thankless.
Unsurprisingly, those unsavory words are also one of the biggest reasons why there is a growing shortage of officials across Idaho and the country.
Officially Shorthanded
The worst-case scenario, unfortunately, is to have to cancel games. This has been seen first hand by Teton High School girls soccer coach Cathy Thomas.
“We have had two games canceled due to a lack of refs,” said Thomas. “That is always frustrating because we want to be able to play.”
Every sport has been affected, according to Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones.
“Truthfully there is no one sport that is disproportionately affected,” said Jones. “They’re all affected at some point or another across the state.”
THS athletic director Brody Birch attested to how newer, less traditional sports are more affected.
“Soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, are a little tougher,” said Birch. “Soccer is the hardest.”
“Soccer is relatively new to eastern Idaho, especially in the rural areas,” said Birch. “Twenty years ago we didn’t have a high school soccer program, and those are the kids that would be reffing now.”
Birch has seen the more traditional sports like basketball and football fare better, but stressed that they are not immune.
“I think basketball is doing a hair better, just because there is a bit of a culture,” said Birch. “Football seems fine as well, but I can see football getting there.”
A Long Time Coming
IHSAA’s Ty Jones stated that officiating numbers have been declining for years.
“We’ve seen that over the last five years it’s really accelerated,” said Jones. “Six to seven years ago we noticed some trends, but there was no consistent trend.”
IHSAA Football District IV Commissioner Dan Andreason agreed.
“I was always concerned about the shortage of officials,” said Andreason. “I knew this year was going to happen, but I just didn’t know which year it would be. Since I’ve been commissioner we’ve been holding steady at anywhere between 70 and 80 officials, and this year we dropped down to 63.”
Andreason, who manages football officiating crews across District IV, is now at the razor’s edge of making sure enough officials are at each game.
The math has been getting harder and harder for Andreason to keep up with.
“We’ll have 12 games this Friday night, if you put five on a game that’s 60 officials, that means I only have three to play with,” said Andreason.
That’s not even considering how many of those officials are less than adequately experienced to officiate the games.
“Am I going to put a 16-year-old in a high school game? I’m not,” said Andreason.
THS AD Birch has seen these younger officials get thrown into the fire right away in a pinch.
“My son started reffing a couple of years ago, they put him on a varsity game his first game,” said Birch.
If those young referees get hounded in their first games, the thanklessness of the job can take those recruits off the field quickly.
“ARGHH!!! How much did they pay you to make that call?”
Another tough aspect to get more officials in the game is the (lack of) pay they get to do the job.
“Schools don’t have any money so they can’t pay them a lot more,” said Birch. Birch estimated officials get “$45 or $50” for a game night.
That’s a pretty low amount, especially considering the travel and hours.
“They drive from Rexburg, Idaho Falls to come to Driggs then ref three hours, and travel back,” said Birch. “They end up spending six or seven hours, and it’s a really late night.”
“They’re taking what they can get,” he added. ”They do it because a lot of them love the game.”
The game, unfortunately, doesn’t love them back.
“The scrutiny of officials is somewhat at a tipping point,” said District Commissioner Andreason. “It’s always been there, but it seems like it’s been raised to another level.”
“We know that fans are going to yell at us and stuff,” Andreason continued. “But it gets to the point where the level of understanding and communication of why we do what we do, why we call what we call, they don’t understand that.”
Official Dan Owen, who led the officiating crew at the THS football game against Snake River last Friday, Oct. 1, agrees.
“Fans are worse than coaches, who are more respectable,” said Owen. “But coaches are more prone to emotional outbursts.”
Birch has also seen it, across all sports.
“I feel like our coaches are pretty respectful for the most part, but they’re coaches, and they do get excited,” said Birch. “Fans are hard on refs, it’s a thankless job. You have all these parent-coaches, they’re screamin’ and yellin’, their perspective is bad.”
All of this makes retaining officials a tough job, let alone recruiting them.
Recruitment Woes
Recruiting officials is primarily done at the regional level, although the IHSAA also plays a big role at the state level.
“One of the things that we are going to be looking at this next board meeting is waiving some fees for new officials to see if that might entice them a little bit,” said IHSAA’s Ty Jones.
Cutting some of the fees has been supplemented by a national social media push from the NFHS, in order to reach their younger target demographic.
“We also partnered with the National Federation on a social media campaign to recruit officials,” said Jones.
These younger individuals are more likely to be found not only on social media, but also on college campuses as well.
This task has been delegated to the area district commissioners, who are in closer proximity to those schools.
“A lot of commissioners around the area are trying to work with the local colleges that are close by to see if they can potentially get the numbers up,” said Jones.
District Commissioner Dan Andreason was also thankful for the “Grid Kid” youth football program, where referees can learn the ropes (and experience dealing with spectators) before going to high school games.
Andreason also runs a summer football officiating camp with college and NFL referees, which is primarily for advanced officials but has helped with recruiting younger ones.
If you would like to sign up for officiating, the IHSAA has an online guide that will walk potential recruits through the steps to becoming a referee, regardless of the sport.
As for the fans, It would be prudent to start thinking twice before hurling your favorite insult at the refs.
“Do officials miss calls? Absolutely,” said Andreason. “We don’t teach officials to miss calls, just as coaches don’t teach players to drop passes.”
After all, officials are an essential part of the sport, and games wouldn’t be played if they weren’t present.
“I get it, it doesn’t pay well and it takes time,” said THS AD Birch. “But we can’t play without them.”