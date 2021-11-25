Early in the basketball season, the Teton High Lady Timberwolves already have a three-game winning record, beating West Jefferson 58-34 on Nov. 13, Ririe 56-49 on Nov. 16, and North Fremont 49-34 on Nov. 17.
Led by seniors Kinley Brown and Tatum Streit, the young team has a deep bench. Nearly all the players, like sophomores Grace Hogan, Morgan Johnson, and Reece Kunz, are coming into the season with varsity experience.
“It’s a good group of girls,” said Head Coach Shon Kunz, now in his tenth season coaching the team. “They all have quite a lot of experience together.”
Teton brings speed and precision to the court.
“We’re a shooting team,” Kunz said. “If the ball’s dropping, we’re okay. We have several girls who can really shoot—if they’re on, we’re a tough team to guard.”
Kunz expects conference opponent Sugar-Salem to present Teton with a challenge, as they do every year, and South Fremont also has the potential to bring the heat. In February, after finishing as runner-up in the district tournament, the Timberwolves lost a regional play-in game to Snake River and couldn’t break into the state bracket.
“Our goals for the season are of course to get to the state tournament,” Kunz said. “It’ll take a lot of work, but this group has a chance to make some noise.”
The girls will resume play after the Thanksgiving break with away games against Snake River on Nov. 30, Ririe on Dec. 1, and Shelley on Dec. 2. Their next home game is on Dec. 11 against Marsh Valley. The boys’ team will begin its season on Dec. 1 by playing Salmon at home.
