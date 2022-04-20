Despite some challenging spring conditions, the Teton High Timberwolves are improving every day, to the gratification of new head baseball coach Logan Petersen.
A THS alumnus himself, Petersen played baseball at Teton around a decade ago and loved it; he has wanted to get involved with the team ever since. In the past few years he’s been in and out of the valley too much to commit to the role, but now he has moved with his family back to the valley and decided to give it a shot. He was hired to replace outgoing coach Blake Fullmer.
With half the season behind him, Petersen said he’s seeing results.
“The team is getting better every single week,” he said. “It’s a very young team—we only have two returning varsity players, so there’s a lot to learn and go over, but it’s happening.” One of those returning players is senior Hunter Johnson, who has taken a leadership role as team captain. He’s joined by co-captains and sophomores Bode Calder and Jack Nelson.
With a JV squad, coached by Ryan Bonilla, that’s finding its own success, Petersen said there’s plenty of potential for JV players to develop quickly and rise into the varsity ranks.
Petersen adopted his coaching philosophy from Ken Griffey Jr., who is quoted as saying, “You lose, you smile, and you come back the next day. You win, you smile, you come back the next day.”
“That’s what I want to see out there, win or lose, you bring more effort to practice the next day, you stand tall, ready to improve and learn,” Petersen said.
Just like the Teton softball team, the baseball team has been impacted by a typical valley spring; they’ve practiced on the field only a day or two so far this season. “The weather doesn’t cooperate here, I know that as well as anyone,” Petersen said ruefully.
Fortunately, Teton has one strength that’s hard to replicate: a stacked roster of pitchers. Lucas Moore and Jack Nelson are the team’s primary pitchers but with seven players out of 12 able to pitch, the Timberwolves are unlikely to run into a snag on that front.
With some game cancellations last week due to weather, Teton saw its first district opponent, Sugar-Salem, on April 18. Sugar won 13-0. “They always have a solid team, so I was expecting good competition from them,” Petersen said about Sugar. South Fremont, on the other hand, is an unknown quantity. Teton plays Sugar again on April 21, and will play back-to-back games against South next Monday and Tuesday.
The next home game will be on Saturday, April 23 against March Valley.
“We love to see a full stand out there, so anyone who wants to should come watch,” Petersen said.