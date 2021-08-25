Teton Valley resident Adele Moulton is heading back to Big Bend Community College in Washington this fall and will continue her successful trajectory on the women’s wrestling team.
Moulton, who graduated from Teton High in 2020, joined the Big Bend team as a college freshman. While she did not wrestle in high school, and there weren’t many opportunities for a female wrestler in this state (THS welcomed its first female wrestlers in the 20-21 season), Moulton was a manager on the high school team, and grew up in a family of wrestlers.
“I spent a fair amount of time brawling with my brothers, so I knew my way around the sport,” she said.
Big Bend was in the process of developing its women’s team, only in its second year in 2020, so Moulton said she was able to walk on with little experience as a freshman.
That lack of experience wasn’t reflected in her results, however. Moulton took fourth in her weight class at the Junior College National Championship in Oregon this May, and claimed an All-American title as well.
Moulton said that after she graduates from Big Bend, she plans to attend a four-year college, once she figures out what she wants to major in.
“If an opportunity arises to continue my wrestling career, I will probably take it, but as of right now, I have no plans,” she said. “Coaching is definitely an option on the horizon, because there aren’t a whole bunch of female wrestling coaches in this area.”
Moulton was back in town this summer and took the opportunity to finish up her long tenure as a 4-H member and competitor at the Teton Valley Fair.
She had a message for the young women who might consider wrestling recreationally or in high school.
“I’d like the new generations of female wrestlers to know that there are so many wonderful opportunities out there for them to take advantage of, and that they can accomplish anything they set their mind to,” she said.