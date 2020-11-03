After Unique Team Ritual, Senior Makes Her Mark
After taking final exams all day Thursday, Teton’s top harriers boarded a bus and rode 140 minutes to Pocatello to walk the course which would be the venue of the state race on Friday. The women scholars who earned the distinction as Academic State Champs, for the 7th time, were there to cheer their sole race qualifier, senior Mackenzie Lee. All the women harriers other than Mackenzie were facing an immediate challenge.
In the foothills north of Pocatello, in the quiet dusk above the Portneuf Range, the nearly full moon rose bright orange and huge. The air was perfectly still and cool and the park was now abandoned but for the Timberwolves.
“On your mark, GO!” This from Coach Moosman. Seven women harriers bolted from the line, threading their way into the enchanted evening. Coach Kaufman was with them as it had been her idea to “Put closure on the season,” after South Fremont had short-circuited their trajectory at the District race the week before.
The swales, rises and turns came at them fast. The sense was one of flying. Running at night, under a full moon is a kind of disembodiment. The pain of exertion brought them back. They were packing with teammates when they could, the cool air and sweat on their skin. The only sound, air passing in and out of the lungs.
Witnessing this ritual, I was taken back 40, fifty years… the magic of a supreme effort, a shadow-caster moon on my shoulder. My legs and my spirit still remember what speed feels like, though impossible now, to replicate.
As they danced past us at 2400 meters, Coach Moosman turned to me and said, “They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives.” They still had to manage the big hill and the frenzy of a long downhill leading to the finish.
Our tiny pack of supporting witnesses and the athletes who would seek their fortune in the daylight of the following morning, squinted to identify them in the moonlight as they poured out all they had to cross the finish line. It was an enchanted evening of youth. The effort was no bluff as times compared favorably to race times throughout the regular cross season.
Now to sup and bed down. It would be Mackenzie’s turn in 14 hours. Ms Lee’s focus now shifted to her own athletic test.
Race Day
The frost on the grass had barely melted at 9AM when a shot rang out at Portneuf Wellness Complex. Seventy four athletes tore across the open field for the 3A women’s race. The harriers were thinly clad but we fans were bundled against the still sharp air, dead calm.
Mackenzie Lee, never a fast-starter, was pressing herself in the first 400 meters to gain access. Ranked 6th coming in, her twentieth position meant she had to work against 2 demons. The first and obvious problem is that if you want to finish at or near the front, there are clusters of runners who must be passed. This is the game that Mac has come to love: picking off opponents one and two at a time, as seconds and the meters pass, thus reducing opportunities.
The second challenge seems like no big deal at first but as the race progresses, gaps form and then widen. To bridge across those divides, to gain proximity to the next opponent, becomes an exercise in fortitude. It is harder to race alone and so Mac must watch for those gaps and try to be on the quick side of the bridge when it collapses into void.
Mac was Mac; advancing on those in front of her until they were passed and then they were past. She likes hills because her opponents adjust and bear down whereas Mac’s stride seems unchanged. The fastest 2 were off the front but behind them a string of five in close succession stretching forward on their toes. Mac joined them to make 6 who would nip the line in an eleven second flurry.
Twenty six seconds faster than she had ever covered the 5k before, Mackenzie Lee capped her high school cross country career with a 20:06.99 and a medal for 6th at the State Meet. Her pace was faster than 6 and a half minutes per mile. Her teammates lauded her, having seen for themselves. For the younger Wolfpack, Friday was the first day of next Autumn’s cross country season.